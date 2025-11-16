Lawmaker calls for accountability over timing of fellow House Democrat’s retirement: ‘Election subversion is wrong’

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said Sunday that “election subversion is wrong no matter who’s doing it,” as she criticized Democratic Rep. Chuy García over the timing of his decision to retire, which meant that his hand-picked successor was the only person registered to run for his seat.

During last week’s critical House vote to end the government shutdown, in which Gluesenkamp Perez voted yes, the centrist Democrat from Washington took to the floor to announce she intends to force a vote to condemn García for the timing of his retirement announcement, accusing him of “undermining the process of a free and fair election.” In using special procedural powers — known as privilege — her resolution is likely to get a vote this week.

When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday why she felt the need to speak up against her Democratic colleague, a rare move within partisan circles, Gluesenkamp Perez pointed to a “very loud call” from Americans for transparency and accountability.

“We’re loyal to the soil. We’re loyal to our constituents and say, like, election subversion is always wrong. That’s not how we run,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.

The resolution comes amid division within the Democratic Party over reopening the government. Gluesenkamp Perez’s move prompted anger from some members, including Democratic leadership, who had no idea it was coming.

As Democrats push to unify their messaging during President Donald Trump’s second term, Gluesenkamp Perez argued her effort to sanction García will prove the integrity of her party, even when not politically convenient.

García announced his retirement on November 4, citing health and familial issues that discouraged him from wanting to seek reelection for the safely blue House seat. One day before his announcement, García’s chief of staff, Patty Garcia, who has no relation to the congressman, filed petitions with the Illinois State Board of Elections to run for the seat ahead of the 5 p.m. filing deadline that day.

Asked by CNN for comment, Rep. García’s office referred to a statement in which he said he “followed every rule and every filing requirement laid out by the State of Illinois.”

“Congressman García made a deeply personal decision based on his health, his wife’s worsening condition and his responsibility to the grandchildren he is raising after the death of his daughter,” the statement said.

In an interview with local Illinois political publication Capitol Fax, García explained that during a late night in Washington, he decided the only recourse was to try to get his chief of staff on the ballot.

Gluesenkamp Perez’s resolution on García awaits a vote from the House early this week, but the congresswoman hopes she can present the merits of the case and facts of the argument, regardless of party.

“We have to walk away from a partisan fight, certainly an interparty fight, and say there’s a difference between right and wrong here,” she said.

CNN’s Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.

