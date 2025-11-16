Skip to Content
News

Early-Morning Fire at Montecito Apartments Displaces Dozens in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 4:59 AM
Published 4:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)- Fire crews are responding to a major apartment fire that broke out early this morning at the Montecito Apartments on North Murray Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched at 1:34 a.m. and arrived on scene just three minutes later, at 1:37 a.m., according to CSFD.

Approximately 50 residents have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters performed four ladder rescues to bring trapped residents to safety. Two people who were inside the apartment unit where the fire began were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Five additional people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.