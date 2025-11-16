Early-Morning Fire at Montecito Apartments Displaces Dozens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO)- Fire crews are responding to a major apartment fire that broke out early this morning at the Montecito Apartments on North Murray Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched at 1:34 a.m. and arrived on scene just three minutes later, at 1:37 a.m., according to CSFD.

Approximately 50 residents have been impacted by the fire.

Firefighters performed four ladder rescues to bring trapped residents to safety. Two people who were inside the apartment unit where the fire began were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Five additional people were treated on scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.