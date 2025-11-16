50 people displaced after Colorado Springs apartment fire

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched Sunday morning to the eastern part of Colorado Springs for a two-alarm fire.

At 1:34 in the morning, about 50 people evacuated from their apartment at Montecito Apartments on North Murray Boulevard after a fire broke out on the second floor.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

I spoke to a resident in the building who lives on the first floor and is now taking shelter at Zeal Church, set up by the Red Cross.

"I just heard glass start breaking. So I thought maybe there was some kind of domestic situation or something. So I looked down the hall, and that's when I saw people yelling to get out of the building because the building was on fire. So then I was trying to get my cat and yeah, everything happened very quick," says Gerald Milbrodt, an evacuee from the apartment complex.

If you are in need of food or a place to sleep, the Red Cross says it will be there until Wednesday morning.

First responders say there doesn't appear to be any foul play. However, it's very early on, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

