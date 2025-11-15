Smithsonian museums, National Zoo reopenings bring flocks of visitors

By Sylvie Kirsch, Julia Benbrook, Nick Leimbach, CNN

(CNN) — Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are welcoming members of the public back after weeks of closures because of the government shutdown.

The Smithsonian Institution, which receives federal funding and comprises the largest museum complex in the world, closed as the shutdown entered its third week after initially using budget funds from previous years to stay open. The facilities are now reopening on a rolling basis through Monday.

After a month shuttered from the public, the zoo opened its gates Saturday morning to visitors from near and far.

“It has been weeks, and yes, we have been waiting to have this over with so that we can go and explore,” visitor Molly Woods, with three young boys in tow, told CNN. “We live super close and so we take advantage of all the wonderful things that the Smithsonian museums have to offer.”

Longtime Virginia resident Kathy Rushlow said she hurried to book a spot at the zoo.

“I booked this ticket Thursday when I knew the government was coming back,” she said. “It’s one of my happy places.”

Javier Wilenmann, who traveled with his family to Washington, DC, from Peru for a conference, visited the zoo just hours after it opened Saturday morning. “We wanted to come. And then we found out about the shutdown,” Wilenmann said, adding that visiting Smithsonian properties was “the main event for the family” during the trip.

The Wilenmann family was also among the influx of visitors at the National Air and Space Museum when it reopened on Friday. Museum director Christopher Browne told CNN teams greeted over 1,000 visitors in the first 30 minutes.

“This is why we’re here … to serve the American public and our visitors and showcase the collection, their collection. The largest aerospace collection in the world,” Browne said. “When we’re closed, we’re not doing our job. So it means everything to be reopened.”

The Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, an annex of the Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, also started accepting visitors again on Friday, along with the National Museum of American History.

Smithsonian museums that reopened on Saturday also include the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of African Art, the National Museum of Asian Art and the National Museum of Natural History.

Visitors can also look forward to the reopening of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Smithsonian Gardens, and the National Portrait Gallery on Sunday. The Smithsonian’s website lists the full reopening schedule.

The Smithsonian Institute has 17 museums, the National Zoo and multiple research facilities in the Washington area, along with two museums in New York City.

CNN’s Maria Moctezuma contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.