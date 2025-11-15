Skip to Content
Simla wins 2A state championship

Updated
today at 11:06 PM
Published 10:54 PM

The Simla Cubs are 2A volleyball state champions.

The Cubs knocked off Sedgwick County, 3-0, to take home the state crown.

Simla finishes the season with an astounding 27-2 record.

Danny Mata

