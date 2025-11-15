Simla wins 2A state championship
The Simla Cubs are 2A volleyball state champions.
The Cubs knocked off Sedgwick County, 3-0, to take home the state crown.
Simla finishes the season with an astounding 27-2 record.
The Simla Cubs are 2A volleyball state champions.
The Cubs knocked off Sedgwick County, 3-0, to take home the state crown.
Simla finishes the season with an astounding 27-2 record.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.