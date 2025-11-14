Peyton man creates hydrogen-powered car to showcase at national expo

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Peyton man is aspiring to be the best car builder in the world, creating a first-of-its-kind hydrogen-powered car.

The new build will be showcased in one of the biggest national car shows in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He hopes to create more hydrogen-powered cars and educate the community on how they create zero emissions.

KRDO13 is hearing more from him about how this project has larger ties to a heartfelt familial story. This article will be updated, and our full report airs at 5 p.m.