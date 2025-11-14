Skip to Content
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Manitou Springs

Published 12:28 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department says a motorcyclist has died after he crashed around 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling on Southbound Crystal Park Road at Stover Lane when the driver traveled off the road and collided with a mailbox.

Police say that Colorado State Patrol and medical first responders arrived at the scene to render aid, but he died at the scene. Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been publicly released.

