Motorcyclist dead after crash in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department says a motorcyclist has died after he crashed around 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling on Southbound Crystal Park Road at Stover Lane when the driver traveled off the road and collided with a mailbox.

Police say that Colorado State Patrol and medical first responders arrived at the scene to render aid, but he died at the scene. Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. His name has not yet been publicly released.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.