Lindsey Halligan says ‘there are no missing minutes’ in grand jury transcripts in James Comey case

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A day after a federal judge said that portions of a transcript she reviewed from the grand jury proceedings in James Comey’s criminal case were “missing,” the prosecutor who filed the charges against the former FBI director told the court that there are no such gaps in the record.

Senior US District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie is weighing Comey’s challenge to the authority of the prosecutor in the case, Lindsey Halligan. McGowan Currie said during a hearing Thursday that the transcript she reviewed from when the interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia presented to a federal grand jury was incomplete.

“It appears there was no court reporter present,” she said, or the reporter had stopped taking notes.

The judge said she found that troubling since Attorney General Pam Bondi had stated that she looked at the record from the presentation as part of the government’s arguments that Halligan had the authority to secure an indictment against Comey.

In court papers submitted Friday, Halligan gave her explanation of the “alleged gap in the grand-jury record,” writing in a declaration that the transcript the judge has “accurately reflects the full extent” of the time she spent with the jurors.

“There are no missing minutes, contrary to the suggestion raised by the court,” Halligan wrote.

Halligan went on to say that the gap identified by the court – beginning when she and the court reporter left the grand jury room at 4:28pm ET on September 25 until she was informed of the vote to hand up indictments at 6:40pm ET.

“During the intermediary time, between concluding my presentation and being notified of the grand jury’s return, I had no interaction whatsoever with any members of the grand jury,” Halligan wrote. “This time represents the grand jury’s private deliberation which was done in secret with no one but the members of the grand jury present.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.