Georgia election interference case against Trump and allies will carry on with new prosecutor to replace Fani Willis

(CNN) — The sprawling 2023 racketeering indictment case against President Donald Trump and several allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat in Georgia will continue and is now in the hands of a new prosecutor.

The case was assigned in September to Peter Skandalakis, Director of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, a bipartisan collaboration of six district attorneys and three solicitors general from across the state.

Skandalakis previously said he could also take the case himself if he could not find another prosecutor willing to take it on. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had launched the case, but was removed after a legal fight over her authority.

“This morning, an Administrative Order appointing me to the case of State of Georgia v. Donald J. Trump, et al. was filed with the Clerk of the Superior Court of Fulton County,” Skandalakis wrote in a statement Friday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

