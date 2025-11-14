After being denied a meeting with Alina Habba, a person ransacked the New Jersey federal prosecutor’s office building

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A person ransacked the New Jersey federal prosecutor’s office building on Wednesday after they were denied a meeting with US Attorney Alina Habba, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The person was sitting in a waiting room outside Habba’s office when they were turned away, the sources said, and they proceeded to “smash” things in the area.

“He literally went crazy,” one of the sources said. Habba was not in her office at the time, and no one has been arrested.

“I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job,” Habba said in a statement on X Thursday.

The person had tried to get into the US attorney’s office building earlier in the day, the sources said, but was denied entry because they were carrying a baseball bat. When the person returned later on, they were not carrying the bat and were allowed to enter, the sources said.

The FBI said Friday it has identified the man who allegedly ransacked the office and has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Keith Michael Lisa, 51, is facing charges of possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property, according to an FBI bulletin. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, and he should be considered dangerous, authorities said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had vowed to identify and charge the person in a Thursday social media post, writing that “any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

