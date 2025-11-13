Shelter-in-place order issued off West Kiowa Street in Old Colorado City

UPDATE: As of 11:48 a.m., the shelter-in-place is lifted.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place order for the 2300 Block of West Kiowa Street.

Details are limited at this time as to why the shelter-in-place has been ordered.

The police department says people should stay away from their doors and windows in the meantime.

This article will be updated as more details become available.

