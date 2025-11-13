Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date set for 2028

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, Josh Campbell, Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs will be staying in prison at least one month longer than he thought.

The Bureau of Prisons pushed Combs’ release date to June 4, 2028, according to the agency’s website.

Combs’ original release date – first reported in October, more than three months after a jury delivered a mixed verdict in his federal trial – had been scheduled for May 8, 2028.

No explanation was given by the Bureau of Prisons for the pushed back date and representatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The change could reflect an updated calculation or punishment if an infraction, if any, occurred.

Combs’ spokesman Juda Engelmayer told CNN they have not been given an explanation for the changed date yet.

“We’re still trying to find out what the dates mean and why and what the issue is, if there is one” he said.

Combs was accepted into the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program, known as RDAP, at the low security prison in Fort Dix, NJ. Inmates who participate in the program often receive credits that can reduce time from their sentence.

“His only goal is he wants to work on himself, do better, be better, and get back to his family and be the father that they need. He’s not going to do anything to hurt that,” Engelmayer said.

Combs had been sentenced to 50 months (roughly more than four years) by a judge after a two-month trial ended with him being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs was acquitted by a jury of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering for which he was facing decades and possibly life in prison if convicted.

He has already served 13 months in jail and that will be credited to his sentence.

He had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest. In late October, Combs was transferred on Thursday to Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.

Combs is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Combs’ defense previously told CNN that they had approached President Donald Trump’s administration about a potential pardon.

Combs’ attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN in August that it was her “understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.” At the time, a White House official told CNN they “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”

In October after Combs’ sentencing, Trump confirmed that Combs had requested a presidential pardon in connection with his federal criminal case, telling CNN’s Kaitlan Collins “a lot of people have asked me for pardons,” including Combs.

Trump had previously indicated that he was unlikely to pardon Combs during an interview with Newsmax, saying, “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.” Trump said that this made pardoning Combs “more difficult to do.”

During his trial, Combs’ defense admitted to his pattern of violent behavior against women with whom he was in romantic relationships over the years. The jury was repeatedly shown footage — first published in 2024 by CNN — of Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway back in 2016. The jury was also shown images of bloody gashes and bruises on Ventura’s body during trial.

Ventura was the star witness of the case and testified that she was repeatedly abused by Combs and forced to take drugs and have sex with other men against her will throughout their 10-year relationship, during which he controlled her career and finances. Another woman, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane,” also recounted psychological, financial and physical abuse by Combs who she said forced her to have sex with other men while she was under the influence of drugs.

At his sentencing, judge Arun Submaranian admonished Combs for his abuse and rejected the defense’s “attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate consensual experiences or just a sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll story.” Submaranian said that the prosecution’s case “showed that (Combs) abused the power and control (he) had over the women (he) professed to love dearly.”

“You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically and you used that abuse to get your way,” he said, addressing Combs. “This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives.”

Combs is also facing roughly 70 civil lawsuits where most of the dozens of accusers — some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents — claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs.

Combs has denied all of the civil claims. Some of the lawsuits have been dismissed.

This story has been updated with additional information. (Nov. 13)

