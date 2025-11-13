CSP urges drivers to slow down for wildlife safety during winter months

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding Coloradans to slow down during winter, as snow can bring wildlife onto roads, increasing the risk of crashes.

CSP says November is the peak month for wildlife crashes in Colorado, noting that last year alone there were 530 such crashes during the month.

“Measurable snow season usually reaches the lower elevations of our State by the end of October or mid-November, and this can increase collisions with wildlife migrating or seeking a little relief from the colder, snow-covered ground,” explained Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This is particularly true with pronghorns on the eastern plains.”

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, the insurance industry pays nearly $1.1 billion in claims each year for wildlife collisions nationwide, and the damage usually costs over $3,000.

CSP encourages drivers to obey the speed limit and use their high beams when no other motorists are around.

By doing this, CSP says it will give you more time to adjust your speed when you see wildlife; however, they say it is essential to watch for other drivers behind you to ensure that stopping suddenly will not cause human injury or death.

If you get into a crash with wildlife, law enforcement says to call 911. If you witness a distressed animal in the street or on the side of the road, call the law enforcement non-emergency line so the proper resources can be sent to the scene.

