Clerk’s office introduces new alert feature to prevent title and deed fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office has announced that residents can sign up for a new system to prevent title and deed fraud.

Title fraud is when scammers illegally transfer titles into their names, typically by forgery.

A new program dubbed the Recording Notification System (RNS). The clerk and recorder's office says that the system will alert you if your name or property shows up on a document at their office. The clerk's office says the system will hopefully help homeowners catch fraud quickly and stop it in its tracks.

You can also sign up for alerts for family members. To sign up, click here.

If you receive an alert on activity you don't recognize, the clerk and recorder's office says you should contact them right away.

