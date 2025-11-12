Shed fire started by trespassers spreads to neighboring residence in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says people trespassing and staying in a shed off Swope Avenue started a fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire department says that it spread to one neighboring residence.

The police department says they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about reports of an explosion and fire in the 200 block of Swope Avenue. One of the 911 callers reported hearing someone yelling for help.

Police say the fire department arrived, and no one was seriously injured.

CSPD says they detained one person who they believe may be responsible for the fire.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.