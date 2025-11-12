Power outage affects over 2,000 customers in Stratmoor Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 2,000 have been without power since around 1 p.m. today, Nov. 12, in the Stratmoor Hills area.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, 2,172 customers are without power, with an estimated restoration time of 4:53 p.m.

