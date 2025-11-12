Skip to Content
News

Power outage affects over 2,000 customers in Stratmoor Hills area

Colorado Springs Utilities
By
New
Published 2:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 2,000 have been without power since around 1 p.m. today, Nov. 12, in the Stratmoor Hills area.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, 2,172 customers are without power, with an estimated restoration time of 4:53 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.