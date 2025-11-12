Pope Leo shares his all-time favorite movies

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Leo XIV has revealed his favorite movies, ahead of a meeting with prominent figures from the film world on Saturday.

All four of Leo’s chosen films were released in the 20th century, with the oldest on the list “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which came out in 1946, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Directed by Frank Capra, the movie tells the story of an angel that descends from heaven to help a businessman appreciate the meaning of his existence.

Next, the Pope chose 1965 musical “The Sound of Music,” directed by Robert Wise, which follows a young nun-in-training as she becomes a governess to seven children in the lead-up to the Nazi Anschluss of Austria.

Leo also chose 1980 movie “Ordinary People,” directed by Robert Redford, which tells the story of a couple and their son who are struggling to deal with the death of his brother.

Finally, the Pope went for “Life Is Beautiful,” a 1997 film by Roberto Benigni that explores themes of love and hope amid the Nazi Holocaust.

The revelation comes as the pontiff “has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values,” the statement reads.

A number of film industry heavyweights have confirmed that they will travel to the Vatican City for an audience with Leo at the Apostolic Palace on Saturday, including Cate Blanchett, Spike Lee and Gaspar Noé, the Vatican said.

Interestingly, Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, revealed his love of post-World War II Italian cinema in an interview with Rome’s La Repubblica newspaper in October 2013, namechecking 1954 movie “La Strada” by Federico Fellini and “Rome, Open City” by Roberto Rossellini, which was released in 1945.

