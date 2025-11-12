New fine-dining experience opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We are getting the first look inside Colorado Springs' newest fine-dining restaurant, which will sit along the edge of the Ford Amphitheater, offering stage and mountain views.

Roth’s Sea and Steak is VENU's latest $44.5 million investment, bringing a dining hall and cocktail lounge to the north side.

"Anything that we can source locally, we will source locally because it's very important to us to champion Colorado farmers and artisans," says Jeroen Erens, general manager.

Erens goes on to explain that all the restaurants' American Wagyu comes from Fort Collins, which is only a few hours away from the new business.

The restaurant is on 13010 Spectrum Sun Vw and officially opened on Nov. 8.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.