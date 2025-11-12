Skip to Content
Meet the cutest expecting parents, welcoming the first tamandua at the Denver Zoo in a decade

DZCA Animal Ambassador Team
By
Updated
today at 8:24 AM
Published 8:25 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Meet the cutest expecting parents ever, welcoming the first tamandua born at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance (DZCA) in over a decade!

On Tuesday, the animal ambassador team at DZCA shared a very exciting update – Winnie, their seven-year-old southern tamandua, is expecting!

May be an image of pangolin

The Denver Zoo is a participant in the Southern Tamandua Species Survival Plan, a program managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to ensure genetic diversity and healthy populations of species in human care.

The zoo says Winnie moved to DZCA back in 2018 on a breeding recommendation with another of the zoo's tamanduas, Laird – but sparks didn't fly between the two.

Earlier this year, coordinators made a new breeding recommendation, which brought another male tamandua, Santiago, from the Nashville Zoo to Denver. The zoo says the two hit it off, and an ultrasound confirmed Winnie's pregnancy just a few weeks ago!

And Winnie is very enthusiastic about the process – in fact, the zoo says she's been trained to participate in her own healthcare, including being trained to receive voluntary injections and ultrasounds.

May be an image of xray and text
Courtesy: DZCA Animal Ambassador Team
May be an image of text

DZCA says another key part of her enrichment during pregnancy is continuing on her walks around the zoo.

"As long as the weather is nice, you may see Winnie out on walks so we can help keep this mama fit!" DZCA said in a post on Facebook.

Tamanduas typically give birth to a single baby at a time, and Winnie is due early next year, the zoo says.

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

