Colorado Springs police responding to barricaded suspect near The Vanguard School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they are currently responding to an active situation involving a barricaded suspect near The Vanguard School, amid morning student drop-offs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers are currently responding to the 1500 block of Corona Avenue, just southeast of I-25 and South Nevada Avenue, and about 2 blocks away from The Vanguard School, a K-12 charter school.

Police say Corona Avenue between Brookside Street and Hunter Avenue is closed while the active situation continues.

According to CSPD, the nearby Vanguard School is currently still operating normally, and morning drop-offs are continuing in the school parking lot off of Hunter Avenue. That parking lot is accessible at the intersection of Corona Avenue and Hunter Avenue.

CSPD says police and officials at The Vanguard School are closely monitoring the situation, and more information will be shared when it becomes available.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

