Skate in the Park returns to Colorado Springs, ringing in the holiday season for a 13th year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – "Skate in the Park" is returning to downtown Colorado Springs for a 13th year, helping residents ring in the holiday season at Acacia Park – and all beginning with a festive kick-off on Friday!

According to the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, the festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 with a community carol, led by the Soli Deo Gloria Choir at the Acacia Park bandshell.

Residents can stick around to watch some U.S. Figure Skating demonstrations performed by local athletes, meet and take photos with Santa, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks on scene.

And, as part of its grand reopening for this year's season, the city is hosting an open skate session on the ice rink from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., complete with a live DJ! Rink admission is $15, including skates, though kids four and under can skate free when accompanied by a paying adult.

"Come early, bring your family and friends, and help us kick off the most wonderful time of the year under the downtown lights — we’ll see you on the ice!" the Downtown Partnership said.

