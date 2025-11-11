Skip to Content
Two lanes of northbound Powers closed due to grass fire

UPDATE 11/11/2025 at 9 a.m.: Powers Boulevard is back open, according to CDOT.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews are responding to a reported grass fire near Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, smoke is currently visible in the area. Two lanes of northbound Powers Boulevard are shut down at Airport Road.

As of 8:47 a.m., CSFD says crews have water on "multiple spot fires" in the area. Crews are now working to make sure all of the fires are completely extinguished.

CSFD advises drivers to slow down and pay attention while emergency crews work in the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

