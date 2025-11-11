Tracking well above average temps!

TODAY: We're tracking even warmer temperatures in the low 70's in Colorado Springs and high 70's in Pueblo! With 72 degrees expected in Colorado Springs, we're flirting with the 73 degree record set in 1999. Pueblo is nowhere close, with an afternoon high of 77 degrees and a 1971 record of 83 degrees.

TOMORROW: We're still tracking dry conditions, but an increase in cloud cover and slightly cooler temps in the 60's and 70's in lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: Well above average temperatures stay with us through the work week. We're still tracking that weekend pattern change bringing rain, snow and a drop in temperatures. Stay tuned for updates on the track of that storm, timing and estimated snow totals over the next few days!