Safe space to safety hazard; Intense fire melts down Pueblo playground

KRDO
today at 8:06 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents who live in Pueblo say their kids lost a safe space to play after an intense fire melted a local playground.

The Pueblo Fire Department says they responded to calls about the blaze around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire burned so intensely that the metal supports warped, and all the plastic melted, merging with the rubber pellets.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell

