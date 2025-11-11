Police seize multiple illegal gambling machines in raid of Cañon City arcade

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – After a nearly year-long investigation into allegations of illegal gambling at a local arcade, Cañon City police say they've conducted a search warrant and seized multiple illegal devices from Mad Skillz Gaming.

Prior to the raid, the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) says its investigations unit had conducted an extensive, 11-month investigation into allegations of illegal gambling at the arcade, located at 609 Royal Gorge Blvd.

On Nov. 5, investigators executed a search warrant at the business. CCPD said multiple gambling devices and other related evidence were seized as part of an operation with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The business was temporarily closed during the search before it was turned back over to the owner the next night, police say.

At this time, CCPD says charges are not being pursued against patrons of Mad Skillz Gaming; however, anyone with information on the establishment is asked to call the police department.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say more information on potential charges the business is facing will be released after detectives present their findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

CCPD said it wishes to remind the public that "businesses advertising 'fish games' or other 'skill-based' games often utilize devices that are legally classified as gambling machines under Colorado law."

Under Colorado law, possessing a gambling device is a class 2 misdemeanor, and operating an unregistered gambling device is a Class 5 felony. Employees and patrons who are involved in gambling may also face class 2 misdemeanor charges, CCPD said.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.