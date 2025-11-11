Man accused of shooting through Colorado deputy’s window, leading to high-speed chase on I-25

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is now in custody, accused of shooting out an Adams County deputy's car window at the scene of a deadly house fire before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on I-25.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), the scene began early Monday morning, when, at around 5:39 a.m., a deputy was conducting security at the scene of a deadly house fire that had happened the day before, in the 800 block of Bronco Road.

While on scene in his personal vehicle, the deputy noticed another vehicle drive past him before parking on the opposite side of the road. The deputy then reported hearing a "popping noise," and his front passenger window shattered, ACSO said.

When they investigated the broken window, deputies later found a strike point consistent with the impact of a pellet, the sheriff's office said.

Other deputies were called to the scene and quickly located the suspect's vehicle, leading to a pursuit that continued onto southbound I-25.

The sheriff's office says the suspect then tried to enter Interstate 270 eastbound, but struck a divider and crashed. The two people inside the vehicle fled on foot.

ACSO said it then deployed a K-9 unit to catch the suspects, who both surrendered shortly after and were taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies say a search of the suspects' vehicle revealed a pellet gun and what is believed to be over 4 grams of methamphetamine.

According to ACSO, Luis Salomon Juarez, 36, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle eluding, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. The second suspect was released without charges.

At this time, the sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting this incident to the deadly structure fire at the same scene.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed either incident is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 288-1535.

