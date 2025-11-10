Skip to Content
News

2 people, dog killed in house fire in Adams County

Adams County Fire Rescue
By
New
today at 8:02 AM
Published 8:15 AM

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews in Adams County have confirmed two people and a dog were killed in a fire at a home just north of Denver early Sunday morning.

According to Adams County Fire Rescue, at 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 9, crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Bronco Road, northwest of I-25 and U.S. 36.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters reported that the back of the home was already fully engulfed in flames. That fire ultimately spread to the interior of the home, as well as the attic.

May be an image of text that says 'ENGELMANN MANN ENGEL ENGELMAN Sala'
Courtesy: Adams County Fire Rescue

Adams County Fire Rescue said it was determined that two people and a dog inside the home ultimately passed away as a result of the fire.

The fire department said it is now working closely with the Adams County Sheriff's Office to determine the cause and will release more information as it becomes available.

May be an image of fire and text
Courtesy: Adams County Fire Rescue

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.