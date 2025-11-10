2 people, dog killed in house fire in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Fire crews in Adams County have confirmed two people and a dog were killed in a fire at a home just north of Denver early Sunday morning.

According to Adams County Fire Rescue, at 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 9, crews responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Bronco Road, northwest of I-25 and U.S. 36.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters reported that the back of the home was already fully engulfed in flames. That fire ultimately spread to the interior of the home, as well as the attic.



Courtesy: Adams County Fire Rescue

Adams County Fire Rescue said it was determined that two people and a dog inside the home ultimately passed away as a result of the fire.

The fire department said it is now working closely with the Adams County Sheriff's Office to determine the cause and will release more information as it becomes available.

Courtesy: Adams County Fire Rescue

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.