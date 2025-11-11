How each senator voted on the bill to end the government shutdown

By Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — The Senate passed a measure Monday night that would bring an end to the longest-ever US government shutdown by extending government funding through January that would be tied to a larger package to fully fund several key agencies.

The funding compromise will now go to the House, where GOP leaders are hopeful it could pass as soon as Wednesday and end the longest-ever US shutdown. The recently struck deal, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign, would restore critical services like federal food aid, as well as pay for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

