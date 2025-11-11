Box truck rollover crash shuts down portion of Stetson Hills Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that a box truck rolled over in a crash on Tuesday morning.

The accident was near the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. As of 11:30 a.m., CSFD says that the westbound lanes of Stetson Hills Boulevard are closed at the intersection.

The fire department says that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Hazmet teams are on scene for a small fuel leak.

