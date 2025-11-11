The Air Force football team describes what Veterans Day means to them

"It's a beautiful day here in Colorado. It's Veterans Day. Everything gets in your soul and just makes your heart continue to swell," says Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun.

The Air Force football team swells with pride when talking about the sacrifices that have been made by veterans, "The value of liberty. There's nothing godly man that can replace liberty. And it only happens because we have men and women who serve, and that includes a good number of people. When you say service first responders a little bit but especially when you think of our veterans," says Calhoun.

Bruin Fleischmann adds, "So I had three aunts and three uncles that went to the Naval Academy have said that before. I had a my great uncle. He fought in Vietnam and he was in the Marines. So a long heritage of veterans in my family and I think there should be more than a day, honestly, to celebrate and honor all the veterans."

"A lot of times you take it for granted what those people do for us. What those men and women have done for us in this country to afford the freedoms to do stuff like this," Roger Jones Jr.

The Air Force has three games left. If they win all three, they will become bowl eligible, which could mean potatoes, "Usually the six and six Mountain West team gets the Idaho Potato Bowl. I'm from Idaho, so like, I'm like, Let's go. We have to make this one happen," says Fleischmann.

Jones adds, "So it's one of those things that everyone wants to get, especially those seniors. They want to have that one more game. A guy like me, I would love to go to a ball game, play with my brothers."