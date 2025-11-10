Small plane crash in Castle Rock leaves no injuries

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crashed just before 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 10 near the intersection of Wolfensberger Road and Prairie Hawk Drive in Castle Rock.

According to the Castle Rock Police Department, there are no reported injuries, and Prairie Hawk Drive was reopened around 8:36 p.m.

Law enforcement confirms that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have both been notified.

