Salida man arrested after leading police on chase and assaulting deputies

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 37-year-old was arrested after he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and then assaulted Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies.

According to CCSO, the driver, Sanford Gardner, from Salida, led deputies on a short pursuit around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 7 after he refused to pull over following deputies' notice of "erratic driving and equipment violations."

Deputies say Gardner eventually stopped at a house on Happy Jack Lane and ran from deputies. Once Gardner was arrested, CCSO says he allegedly hit multiple deputies, causing minor injuries. Law enforcement says Gardner was taken to a local hospital due to having also received minor injuries.

After being released, CCSO says Gardner was taken to Chaffee County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond for the following charges:

Felony eluding

Second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest

Drove a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/ drugs or both

Reckless driving

Failure to drive in a single lane

Operating a motor vehicle with defective tail lamps

