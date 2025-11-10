Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is going to show people how to do the holidays Montecito-style in a new Netflix special

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The weather outside may not be frightful in California, but Netflix is cooking up something they hope is delightful with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The streamer on Monday announced a new special called “With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration” will debut on December 3.

According to a press release, it’ll be like merry Martha Stewart meets Montecito.

“Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” the release said.

Netflix has already had success with her lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” which features the former “Suits” star diving into her passions, including cooking and entertaining, sometimes with her famous friends along for the ride.

She also has a lifestyle brand, As Ever by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, where she sells her own brand of jams, teas, candles and wine.

That series was renewed for a second season in March, which debuted in August.

