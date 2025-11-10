Gov. Polis pardons two turkeys in annual Thanksgiving tradition

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- As people begin preparing for Thanksgiving, Governor Polis is introducing two turkeys who won't be on the menu this year.

Turkeys Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kids were both pardoned at the Colorado Governor's Mansion as part of the three-year-old tradition.

Both turkeys were from Jodar Farms in Fort Collins and received their names after a public vote. The two will now live out their lives at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary among other rescued animals.

Butch Cassidy (22lbs, M) Courtesy: Governor's Office The Sundance Kid (22lbs, M) Courtesy: Governor's Office

“In Colorado we value freedom, almost as much as these birds do. Thanksgiving brings together family, friends, and loved ones over delicious food, reminding us to be thankful for what we have and give back to our communities. From pumpkins, to meat, potatoes, and breads, local farmers and ranchers work year round to keep delicious and healthy food on our tables during the holiday season and every day. As we gather at our tables I encourage Coloradans to reflect on what we are grateful for and find ways to give back to our community, including supporting our local food banks and pantries,” said Colorado Governor and Turkey Pardoner-In-Chief Jared Polis.

The turkeys came from the same farm as 2024 pardoned turkey Fred, who now lives at Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary.

2024 Pardoned Turkey Fred Courtesy: Governor's Office

