El Paso County family calling for action after Yoder alpaca killed by dogs

By
Published 10:45 AM

YODER, Colo. (KRDO)-- A family is mourning the death of one of their alpacas.

This weekend, four huskies got onto a fenced property in Yoder and managed to kill one of the alpacas, family tells KRDO13. At this point, the family is now trying to find a new home for the other alpaca that survived.

KRDO13 is working to hear from Animal Law Enforcement on what laws are in place in situations like this.

This article will be updated.

Samantha Hildebrandt

