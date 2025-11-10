As Senate advances funding bill to end federal shutdown, Colorado senators are voting ‘no’

COLORADO (KRDO) – On Sunday, the U.S. Senate took the first step towards ending the longest government shutdown in the nation's history, narrowly advancing a compromise bill supported by Republicans and a critical group of eight centrist Democrats.

The bill, which came after a now 40-day standoff, advanced by a vote of 60-40 on Sunday. It would reverse layoffs that happened during the shutdown, as well as fund much of the government – including the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Veterans Affairs – through January.

However, the bill notably falls short of meeting key demands Democrats have held for weeks – specifically, measures to curb soaring healthcare premiums and extend Affordable Care Act subsidies – beyond a promise that the Senate will vote on extending those subsidies by the end of this year.

All but eight Democratic Senators voted against the bill last night – including Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

In an interview with CNN Sunday night, Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) expressed his frustration with Senate Republicans' lack of negotiations on health care premiums, saying that Democrats have been left with "no good solution."

"We have to stand up to this kind of strong-man dictatorial approach to governing this country, and there's no relief in that bill for the incredible pressures people are feeling, either," Hickenlooper told CNN. "20 million, 25 million people are losing their health care coverage, or their premiums are going up dramatically. They're getting no relief out of that bill."

According to a statement from Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper's office, premiums for nearly 225,000 Coloradans will "at least double next year unless Republicans work with Democrats to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits."

His office estimates that 15 million Americans – including 241,000 Coloradans – will also lose their health care completely because of over $1 trillion in healthcare funding cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"We're not going to quit. There's not one person in the Democratic caucus who doesn't believe that we need health care for everybody," Hickenlooper told CNN. "Every single person in that caucus believes it, and everyone in that caucus, when we left the room, was united that we're going to continue working."

Sen. Bennet echoed a similiar sentiment in a statement issued by his office on Sunday, explaining the reasoning behind his "no" vote.

“Instead of bringing forward a plan to extend the health care premium tax credits, President Trump and Washington Republicans have chosen once again to make it harder for everyday Americans to buy health care for themselves and their families," Bennet said. "We should reopen the government, but I refuse to do it at the expense of families who are simply trying to pay for health care. Coloradans deserve better.”

But in his own interview with CNN, Colorado Representative Jeff Hurd (R) is calling the vote a step in the right direction, and says he is eager to get back to work.

"It's a shame that Senate Democrats held the government closed for as long as they did, but I'm cautiously optimistic that we're gonna be back working, legislating again in Washington before the end of the week," Hurd said.

Hurd added that once the government is reopened, addressing the nation’s “healthcare crisis” and skyrocketing premiums nationwide should be a bipartisan priority.

"Once that happens, let's get to tackling the cost of health care, which is something that matters not only in my district in Colorado but across every district in the country," Hurd said. "No matter how red or how blue your district is, health care and the cost of health care is a top priority for every member of Congress."

If the bill passes the Senate, it will not immediately reopen the government; the House also has to approve the bill before it's sent to President Trump's desk for signing.

