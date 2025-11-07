Southern Colorado donates close to to 40,000 pounds of food in Season of Sharing Food Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before the holidays, people across Southern Colorado came together to achieve an amazing feat: raising close to 40,000 pounds of food for KRDO13's Season of Sharing Food Drive. It is a brand new record for the event.

On Thursday, our team, the members at Care and Share Food Bank, and staff from American Furniture Warehouse came together to collect non-perishable food donations for families in need.

The one-day-only event collected 30 pallets of food at American Furniture Warehouse locations; last year, we collected 19 pallets.

In addition to in-person donations of about 19,300 pounds of food, generous viewers also donated the equivalent of 20,600 pounds of food through monetary donations.

It was an amazing year for the event, and only possible from the generosity of people from across Colorado who stepped up to help in whatever way they could.

If you weren't able to make it, but still want to help with donations, you can click here.

In December, we will hold our Season of Sharing Toy Drive. More details to come on that soon!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.