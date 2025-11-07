Skip to Content
Right lane closed on I-25 NB near Monument due to crash

KRDO
By
Published 2:07 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that the right lane is closed on I-25 northbound near Monument due to a crash.

According to CDOT, this is near Northgate Boulevard and Exit 158: Baptist Road near Gleneagle.

CDOT advises slower speeds.

Abby Smith

