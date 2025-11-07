Flights out of COS Airport among those impacted by FAA-mandated airline schedule reductions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Flights out of the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) are among those that are impacted by FAA-mandated schedule reductions, according to a release by United Airlines.

The airline released a list of canceled flights for this weekend. The list includes several flights connecting COS and the Denver International Airport (DIA). Flight cancellations are anticipated across other airlines out of various airports in the United States. United's list can be viewed here.

According to a spokesperson with COS, Southwest Airlines, Delta, Allegiant, and American Airlines flights flying in/out of COS are not currently impacted.

Passengers who are flying out this week should check their flight status with their airline to ensure their flight is not one of those impacted.

This week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a mandatory 10 percent reduction in flights at 40 high-traffic airports across the country.

The announcement is due to the fallout of the government shutdown, as air traffic control staffing shortages persist, and staff miss their second full paycheck next week.

The Colorado Springs Airport sent the following statement on Thursday:

"Colorado Springs Airport is aware of the FAA's recent announcement regarding a planned 10% reduction in air traffic across the 40 U.S. Department of Transportation’s identified airports. We are actively monitoring the situation for changes within the national airport system. Once more information is released, we will assess any potential impact to our flight schedules. We advise that travelers should check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Additionally, we recommend allowing extra time at the airport ahead of any scheduled flights."

