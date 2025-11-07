Fire continues to burn on Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Friday morning, a Fort Carson official confirmed to KRDO13 that crews say that with cooler overnight temperatures, a training area fire has burned approximately 4,000 acres with very little active fire remaining.

They say smoke will continue to be visible throughout the day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fort Carson crews battle 5,000-7,000 acre fire sparked by training exercise

KRDO13 is working on a full report on this and will have it on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 o'clock.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.