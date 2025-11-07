Criminal evidence damaged after car fire at El Paso County evidence lot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that some criminal evidence has been damaged after a fire at their evidence lot.

EPSO says a deputy observed the fire in their evidence lot around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The sheriff's office says the fire department responded within minutes. However, 13 vehicles in the evidence lot were damaged in the fire. EPSO says the nearby jail building did not receive any damage.

The sheriff's office says the fire was the result of an electrical issue inside one of the vehicles and was determined to be accidental.

EPSO says the cars were being held for criminal cases in various stages of prosecution and appeals.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's office was tasked with identifying the associated cases and notifying those involved; the ensuing investigation took several weeks, EPSO says.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.