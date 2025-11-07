CASA looking for male mentors for young boys in the system; Informational event next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you want to make a difference in our community through mentoring the next generation, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region would love to connect with you.

The organization is looking for male volunteers who can mentor local boys involved with the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse or neglect.

"Boys who have experienced trauma, abuse, or neglect run a high risk of repeating cycles of violence which often runs generationally through families. CASA aims to recruit more men who can show boys what it looks like to be a safe, respectful, and responsible adult man," said a spokesperson with CASA.

On Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., CASA is hosting a "Dudes and Brews" informational session where people can learn more about potentially becoming a volunteer.

The event features a free drink and some food. Click here to RSVP.

