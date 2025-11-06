New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Love's Travel Stop has opened doors in Trinidad, according to the company.

The new location is at 1001 El Moro Road. In addition to having its own full-service kitchen, company officials say it also features an Arby's and Drunkin'.

According to Love's, the new gas station location is employing about 80 people. The company adds that in celebration of the new opening, they are donating $2,500 to Fisher’s Peak Elementary School, $2,500 to Somebody Cares Project, and $5,000 to the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Here are some additional features, according to Love's Travel Stops:

11,100 square feet

65 truck parking spaces

80 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

Arby’s

Dunkin’

6 diesel bays

4 showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

63 car parking spaces

10 RV hookups and RV dump

3 RV parking spaces

Dog park

Self-checkout options

