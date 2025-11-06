Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to grass fire at Union Meadows Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire at Union Meadows Open Space.

The location is in the area of North Union and Damon Drive.

CSFD says multiple units are responding, and the size of the fire is about 30 feet by 30 feet. As of 9:38 a.m., the fire department says they have "good containment" around the fire.

The fire department asks that people avoid the area.

