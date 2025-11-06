Bull moose attacks woman in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reports that a woman walking her dog was attacked by a young bull moose, causing injuries to her head and back on Oct. 5.

According to CPW, west of Jamestown in Boulder County, around 1 p.m., the woman was walking her dog off-leash when a moose knocked her to the ground, stomping her multiple times.

CPW officers say they were unable to locate the moose but have posted warnings about aggressive moose behavior in the area.

Wildlife officials say that moose attacks are common when dogs are nearby because moose view them as predators or potential threats. CPW recommends keeping pets on a leash when outdoors and not approaching moose.

CPW recommends using rocks, trees, or vehicles as barriers when a moose is spotted, and reminds the public that moose are not only large but also fast, capable of running up to 35 miles per hour.

