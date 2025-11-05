Teller County 2025 Election Results
NOTE: These results are as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, and may change as more ballots are counted. This article will be updated.
City of Cripple Creek Council - Ward 5
Katherine M. Lewis Jerden: 47 (45.19%)
JR Gatlin: 57 (54.81%)
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Board of Directors - At-large (Vote for 3)
Kasie Hilfers: 917 (34.81%)
Amanda Marie Young: 828 (31.44%)
Donna Brazill: 889 (33.75%)
Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District B - At Large (Vote for 1)
Bert West: 3,177 (41.77%)
Laura Gordon: 4,429 (58.23%)
Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District D (Vote for 1)
Norm Michaels: 3,021 (39.26%)
Kassidi Gilgenast: 4,673 (60.74%)
Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District E (Vote for 1)
Clayton G. Austin: 3,267 (42.31%)
Carol Greenstreet: 4,455 (57.69%)
City of Cripple Creek Ballot Question 2B
Yes/For: 158 (60.77%)
No/Against: 102 (39.23%)
City of Victor Ballot Question 2A
Yes/For: 58 (46.40%)
No/Against: 67 (53.60%)
City of Woodland Park Ballot Question 2C
Yes/For: 2,364 (74.04%)
No/Against: 829 (25.96%)
City of Woodland Park Ballot Question 2D
Yes/For: 2,746 (84.28%)
No/Against: 512 (15.72%)
City of Woodland Park Ballot Question 2E
Yes/For: 2,586 (80.14%)
No/Against: 641 (19.86%)
Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Ballot Issue 4A
Yes/For: 1,068 (61.91%)
No/Against: 657 (38.09%)
Florissant Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A
Yes/For: 670 (42.76%)
No/Against: 897 (57.24%)