Striking election numbers, aging airplanes, death lottery: Catch up on the day’s stories

5 things

1️⃣ Striking statistics

Americans cast ballots at polling places across the country on Tuesday, which means now we have a bunch of data instead of pre-election polls. So what did we learn? CNN’s political team breaks down the numbers.

2️⃣ Aging airplanes

The UPS plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, was 34 years old. While that’s old for a passenger jet, it’s not so unusual in the world of air cargo. Investigators said they have recovered the “black boxes.”

3️⃣ From bankruptcy to boomtown

Hudson’s Detroit, the city’s first new skyscraper in nearly half a century, symbolizes the progress made in recent years. The population is finally growing again — but not everyone is on board.

4️⃣ Crosses and cosmos

A vast and ancient Maya complex was hidden from view in southeastern Mexico before it was made public in 2020. Five years later, archaeologists are spilling some of the monumental structure’s secrets.

5️⃣ Death lottery

How would you like to be buried alongside singer Jim Morrison or author Oscar Wilde in one of the world’s most famous cemeteries? Now you can.

Watch this

💅 Eye-popping demands: People can’t get enough of luxury travel agent Olivia Ferney’s social media posts about her phone calls with high-end clients. Take a look.

Check this out

🖌️ ‘A living archive’: Emmanuel Item was first exposed to tattoo culture when he played guitar in a heavy metal band, and that’s when he decided to take his art from paper to skin. His creations draw deeply on his Nigerian heritage.

