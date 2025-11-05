Jimmy Kimmel leading celebs in addressing food insecurity

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel wants to help feed those in need.

The late-night host announced Tuesday that his show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had formed a special local food bank in Los Angeles, formed in response to millions being set to be affected by the loss or reduction of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits amid the government shutdown.

“Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families,” the announcement reads. “To support our community members in need, we’re starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot to benefit the (Los Angeles Food Bank) & (the St. Joseph Center).”

People in the area are encouraged to donate food – especially nut butters, protein bars and whole grain pastas – to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live Big Beautiful Food Bank,” and those who are not local were encouraged to “consider supporting your local food banks.”

Kimmel is not the only one stepping it up to help fight hunger.

Popular influencer Keith Lee used his mega influential TikTok platform to announce he was going to partner with companies to feed the less fortunate.

“It’s the holidays coming up..I want brands to comment that are willing to give away meals with me,” Lee told his more than 17 million followers. “I refuse to take any money. I don’t want money.”

He explained that before he became successful, he and his wife had relied on SNAP to survive when they had two young daughters.

Multiple brands from Door Dash to Impossible Foods, Top Golf and Cracker Barrel stepped up in response to work with Lee.

He later made a follow up video to express his gratitude, saying that “more than 40 big brands and 60 smaller brands” had expressed interest in helping.

“I’m coming to say thank you from the bottom of my heart cause I’m honored to be part of this in any capacity,” Lee said, adding that small businesses who wanted to participate would be paid for their products, rather than allowed to donate.

The Trump administration said Monday that it will provide only half of the normal food stamp benefits for November by tapping into the program’s contingency fund amid the government shutdown. But recipients are not likely to see the payments immediately.

The decision came after a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the USDA last week to either start providing full November benefits to recipients or partial benefits if the agency opts to only draw on SNAP’s contingency fund.

The unprecedented decision to halt benefits has panicked many recipients, driving them to overwhelmed food pantries to help feed themselves and their families.

Actress Wanda Sykes used her speech at the recent Variety Power of Women event to draw attention to the loss of SNAP benefits.

“We’re at a moment in time where, with everything that’s going on in the government, we need to create projects where life imitates art,” she reportedly said. “Looking at what’s happening with cutting SNAP benefits, that’s going to affect single mothers, hard.”

“So I want to do things that speak to them and uplift them,” she added. “Use your power to uplift women; show them what it looks like.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, Tami Luhby, and Devan Cole contributed to this report.