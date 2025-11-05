Fort Carson crews monitor over 100-acre fire; smoke visible in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson has confirmed that crews are monitoring an over 100-acre fire today, Nov. 5.

Officials say the fire is between 100-200 acres and that smoke is expected to remain visible throughout the day.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says individuals should be aware that the smoke in the area is coming from the Fort Carson fire and that there are no active fires in the city itself. The department asks that individuals only call 911 if they see an active fire.

