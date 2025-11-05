Denver International Airport seeks FAA approval for wage support using airport revenue

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver International Airport (DIA) announces that they have submitted a request to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asking for permission to use airport revenue for wage support for its air traffic controllers.

According to the airport, they have asked the FAA not only for permission to use airport revenue for air traffic controllers, but also for reimbursement from the federal government once the shutdown is over.

“As part of our airport family, it’s our hope that we can reduce the hardship on them by covering their wages during the shutdown, with reimbursement by the FAA later. We would love to be able to do more and provide wage support for all the federal workers at DEN, as they are all critical to our operation, but given the number of federal employees, we are only able to support controllers at this time,” said CEO Phil Washington.

DIA confirms they have also started a pantry for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and other federal employees who continue to work at the airport without pay during the federal government shutdown.

Donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, baby supplies, and pet supplies can be dropped off at the Final Approach cell phone lot building along Peña Boulevard (7684 N Wenatchee Street) or at the Information Booth in the center of the Terminal/Great Hall, level 5.

Airport officials say gift cards are also being accepted and can be dropped off at the Airport Office Building, located between the West Security Checkpoint and the A Bridge, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Examples of items being collected:

Proteins: Canned tuna, beans, etc.

Canned tuna, beans, etc. Grains: Pasta, rice, and cereals

Pasta, rice, and cereals Produce: Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned fruits and vegetables Soups, stews, and chili

Snacks: Peanut butter, nuts and granola bars

Peanut butter, nuts and granola bars Baking and cooking essentials

Specialty items: (e.g., gluten-free, kosher, vegan)

(e.g., gluten-free, kosher, vegan) Toiletries

Household goods: Cleaning supplies and paper products

Cleaning supplies and paper products Baby supplies: Formula, baby food and diapers size 3-6

Formula, baby food and diapers size 3-6 Pet food and treats

